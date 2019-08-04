BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 21 September 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Watford at the Etihad Stadium and Burnley v Norwich City at Turf Moor. This was the first meeting between the Citizens and Hornets since the FA Cup final in May, when Pep Guardiola’s men ran riot in a thumping 6-0 victory at Wembley Stadium. That was City’s 11th successive victory over Watford, a record stretching back to April 2007. Plus, action from Everton v Sheffield United at Goodison Park, Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park, and Southampton v Bournemouth, which took place on Friday night at St Mary’s Stadium.