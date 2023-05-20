Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 20 May 2023

Forest are STAYING UP! Steve Cooper gives his immediate reaction to avoiding relegation!

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Bournemouth v Manchester United at Vitality Stadium and Nottingham Forest v Arsenal at The City Ground and Liverpool v Aston Villa at Anfield, as valuable points were up for grabs at both ends of the table. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford, Fulham v Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

