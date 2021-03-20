Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 20 March 2021
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 20 March 2021
BBC MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 20 March 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 20 March 2021

BBC Match of the Day
Dan Walker introduces highlights of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures, with Newcastle taking on Brighton and Fulham facing Leeds.

