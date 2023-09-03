BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 September 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Fulham at Craven Cottage and Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United at Amex Stadium. Champions City prevailed 2-1 against Fulham in last season’s corresponding fixture despite Joao Cancelo’s 26th-minute sending off. Brighton and Newcastle both impressed last term and could not be separated when the teams met here. Plus, Sheffield United v Everton, Brentford v Bournemouth, Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest and Luton Town v West Ham United