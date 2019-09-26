BBC Match of the day MOTD – 2 July 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester City v Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium and Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane. Plus, action from Arsenal v Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium, Bournemouth v Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United at the Amex Stadium, Crystal Palace v Burnley at Selhurst Park, Everton v Leicester City at Goodison Park and West Ham United v Chelsea at London Stadium