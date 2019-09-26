BBC Match of the day MOTD – 15 July 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Action from the latest Premier League contests, as the teams aimed to pick up valuable results with just two further rounds of fixtures remaining. Wednesday’s games were Arsenal v Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, Manchester City v Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park, and Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor. Plus, highlights of Monday and Tuesday’s matches, which were Manchester United v Southampton at Old Trafford and Chelsea v Norwich City at Stamford Bridge, respectively

