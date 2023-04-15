Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Aston Villa v Newcastle United at Villa Park and Manchester City v Leicester City. United continued their bid for a top-four place away to the mid-table Villans, while the Citizens will have expected three points to aid their title-challenge when they entertained struggling Leicester
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 April 2023
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 April 2023
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Why arent Newcastle mentioned as suitors for Jude Bellingham? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Turn Off Light
Auto Next