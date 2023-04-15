Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 April 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 April 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 April 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Why arent Newcastle mentioned as suitors for Jude Bellingham? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Aston Villa v Newcastle United at Villa Park and Manchester City v Leicester City. United continued their bid for a top-four place away to the mid-table Villans, while the Citizens will have expected three points to aid their title-challenge when they entertained struggling Leicester

Previous Video
English Football League Highlights – ITV

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 15 April 2023

Next Video

Why arent Newcastle mentioned as suitors for Jude Bellingham? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top