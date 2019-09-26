BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 11 January 2020

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Chelsea v Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Spurs had lost their last four meetings with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in all competitions, a record that Jose Mourinho will have been keen to remedy. Sean Dyche’s Clarets had picked up four points from their previous two trips to west London, although Frank Lampard’s men got the better of the reverse fixture in October, winning 4-2 at Turf Moor thanks to a hat-trick from American Christian Pulisic. Plus, action from Crystal Palace v Arsenal at Selhurst Park, Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Leicester City v Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Manchester United v Norwich City at Old Trafford, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United at Molineux, and Friday night’s game between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane.

