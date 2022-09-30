BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 1 October 2022

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium and Crystal Palace v Chelsea at Selhurst Park. The Gunners and Spurs had both made strong starts to the campaign, but Arsenal will have been hoping to make home advantage count as they did in a 3-1 victory over their rivals here last term. Chelsea defeated Palace three times last season, prevailing twice in the league and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Plus, Bournemouth v Brentford, Fulham v Newcastle United, Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton v Everton and West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers