BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 1 January 2022

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Arsenal v Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. The Citizens recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over Arsenal in August’s reverse fixture, with the Gunners’ cause not helped by Granit Xhaka’s 35th-minute red card when the score was 2-0. Plus, Leicester City v Norwich City, Watford v Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace v West Ham United