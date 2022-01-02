Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 1 January 2022

Crystal Palace v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 01 January 2022

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Arsenal v Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. The Citizens recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over Arsenal in August’s reverse fixture, with the Gunners’ cause not helped by Granit Xhaka’s 35th-minute red card when the score was 2-0. Plus, Leicester City v Norwich City, Watford v Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace v West Ham United

