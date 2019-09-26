BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 1 January 2020

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Mark Chapman introduces highlights of the Premier League’s New Year’s Day fixtures, including Manchester City v Everton at the Etihad Stadium and Arsenal v Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side had won their last four matches against the Toffees, including a 3-1 triumph in last season’s corresponding game. Plus, action from Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, Burnley v Aston Villa at Turf Moor, Newcastle United v Leicester City at St James’ Park, Norwich City v Crystal Palace at Carrow Road, Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium, Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vicarage Road, and West Ham United v Bournemouth at London Stadium.

