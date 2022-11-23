BBC Match Of The Day Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022 – 29 November 2022

MOTD: FIFA World Cup Highlights Highlights of Brazil v Switzerland, Portugal v Uruguay and Cameroon v Serbia. IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Portugal v Uruguay Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 28 November 2022 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Portugal v Uruguay Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 28 November 2022 1.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Portugal v Uruguay – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 701 icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Brazil v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 598 icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Cameroon v Serbia – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 442 icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Korea Republic v Ghana – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 465 icon Watch LaterAdded Korea Republic v Ghana Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 29 November 2022 0.9K