BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 17 August 2025
Highlights from the first Sunday of the new Premier League season, with Manchester United taking on Arsenal at Old Trafford. Chelsea get their campaign under way against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, while Brentford with new manager Keith Andrews head to Nottingham Forest. Gabby Logan presents with Joe Hart and Danny Murphy in the studio.

