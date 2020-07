BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2

Gabby Logan reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Liverpool v Aston Villa at Anfield and Southampton v Manchester City at St Mary’s Stadium, as the league’s top two faced the Villans and Saints respectively. Plus, Burnley v Sheffield United at Turf Moor, Newcastle United v West Ham United at St James’ Park and a round-up of yesterday’s goals. With analysis by Micah Richards and Alan Shearer