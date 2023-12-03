BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 3 December 2023

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium and Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge. Spurs have won three of their last four matches against City, but they were beaten 4-2 in last season’s corresponding fixture. The match between the Blues and Brighton saw Moises Caicedo meet his former side after joining Chelsea for a British record fee in the summer. Plus, Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Liverpool v Fulham and West Ham United v Crystal Palace