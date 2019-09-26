BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 29 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, introducing highlights of Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Arsenal v Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, and Manchester City v Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium. The London derby saw Arsenal and Chelsea clash for the first time since May’s UEFA Europa League final, which the Blues won 4-1. Wolves had already won away to Manchester City this season, and will have been hopeful of claiming another famous scalp as they took on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. City, meanwhile, needed to be wary against a Blades side who have caught many opponents by surprise since winning promotion.

