Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United at Molineux, Tottenham Hotspur v Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Burnley v Leeds United at Turf Moor, as the teams involved looked for positive results ahead of the international break. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals
BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 29 August 2021
