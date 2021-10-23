BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 24 October 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Manchester United v Liverpool at Old Trafford, West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium and Brentford v Leicester City at Brentford Community Stadium. Liverpool recorded a 4-2 away win in the last meeting between the rivals thanks to a brace by Roberto Firmino and strikes by Diogo Jota and Mo Salah. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals

