BBC Match of the day MOTD – 24 June 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Crystal Palace at Anfield and Manchester United v Sheffield United at Old Trafford. The Reds held an excellent recent record over the Eagles, having won their last five top-flight encounters – a run stretching back to April 2017. History was also on the Red Devils’ side, with their last league defeat against the Blades coming back in 1992. Plus, action from Newcastle United v Aston Villa at St James’ Park, Norwich City v Everton at Carrow Road and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth at Molineux