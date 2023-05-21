Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 May 2023

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 May 2023

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 May 2023
Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Manchester City v Chelsea at Etihad Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton at Amex Stadium and West Ham United v Leeds United and London Stadium, as vital points were contested. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals

