Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Manchester City v Chelsea at Etihad Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton at Amex Stadium and West Ham United v Leeds United and London Stadium, as vital points were contested. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 May 2023
