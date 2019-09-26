BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 19 January 2020

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Liverpool v Manchester United at Anfield and Burnley v Leicester City at Turf Moor. Liverpool have been in dominant form this term, but United were the first team to take points off them this season when October’s reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, while Leicester will have been looking to capitalise on any slip-up from Jurgen Klopp’s men with a victory over the Clarets.

Post navigation