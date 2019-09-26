BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 12 January 2020

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents the day’s Premier League action, featuring Aston Villa v Manchester City at Villa Park and Bournemouth v Watford at Vitality Stadium. Reigning champions City will have been hoping to complete a double over the Villans as they looked to keep their hopes of defending the title alive, while Watford were in need of the points having struggled at the bottom of the table this term. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s top-flight goals.

