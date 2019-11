BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including the top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. The Citizens pipped Liverpool to the title by one point last season, but it was the Reds who had set the pace so far this term. Plus, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa, Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion and a round-up of yesterday’s top-flight goals.