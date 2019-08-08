BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Opening day fixtures | 10 August 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the opening round of Premier League fixtures, including West Ham United v Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa. The Citizens began their bid for a third straight title against a Hammers side that had spent big on the likes of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals over the summer. Meanwhile, the Villans faced a tough task in their first match in the top flight since the 2015/16 campaign when they faced the Champions League runners-up. With analysis by Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.