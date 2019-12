BBC Match of the Day MOTD – FA Cup Highlights

Manish Bhasin presents action from today’s second-round fixtures, including Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers v Chichester City. The visitors, who play in the Isthmian League South East Division were the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition and received a first-round bye. With analysis by Dion Dublin and Kevin Kilbane.

Intro

Source 2