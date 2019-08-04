BBC Match of the Day MOTD: The Community Shield Highlights | 4 August 2019
Liverpool v Manchester City. Action from the curtain-raiser to the top-flight calendar, held at Wembley Stadium. With the Citizens winning an unprecedented domestic treble last term, Liverpool qualified for this match as Premier League runners-up, though they did also win the UEFA Champions League in a season of great success for both sides, and each time will have been looking to set a marker this afternoon.