BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 9 November 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Leicester City v Arsenal at the King Power Stadium and Chelsea v Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. The Foxes won last season’s corresponding fixture 3-0, with second-half goals from Youri Tielemans and a Jamie Vardy brace securing all three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Plus, action from Burnley v West Ham United at Turf Moor, Newcastle United v Bournemouth at St James’ Park, Southampton v Everton at St Mary’s Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Friday night’s fixture between Norwich City and Watford at Carrow Road.