BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 31 August 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Burnley v Liverpool at Turf Moor and Southampton v Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s men won both of their encounters with Sean Dyche’s Clarets last season, including a 3-1 victory on this ground in December. The Reds had to come from behind in that fixture, with goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri cancelling out Jack Cork’s opener. Plus, action from Chelsea v Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace v Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, Leicester City v Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle United v Watford at St James’ Park and West Ham United v Norwich City at London Stadium.