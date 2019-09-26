BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 30 November 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield and Newcastle United v Manchester City at St James’ Park. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came into this contest holding an excellent record against the Seagulls, having won all four of their previous top-flight encounters, including a 1-0 victory in last season’s corresponding fixture. Plus, action from Burnley v Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, Chelsea v West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Southampton v Watford at St Mary’s Stadium. With analysis by Phil Neville and Alan Shearer.