BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 24 August 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield and Manchester United v Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp’s side had an excellent recent record against the Gunners, having gone undefeated against them since April 2015. Last season’s corresponding fixture saw the Reds run out 5-1 winners, with a Roberto Firmino hat-trick doing most of the damage. Plus, action from Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton at the Amex Stadium, Norwich City v Chelsea at Carrow Road, Sheffield United v Leicester City at Bramall Lane, Watford v West Ham United at Vicarage Road and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley at Molineux. With analysis by Ian Wright and Danny Murphy.

Intro

Source 2