BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 23 November 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium and Crystal Palace v Liverpool at Selhurst Park. Last season’s corresponding fixture between the Citizens and Blues ended in a 6-0 rout for the home side, with Sergio Aguero hitting his 11th top-flight hat-trick in the process. Plus, action from Arsenal v Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City at the Amex Stadium, Everton v Norwich City at Goodison Park, Watford v Burnley at Vicarage Road and West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium. With analysis by Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy.