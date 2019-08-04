BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 17 August 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, and Norwich City v Newcastle United. The Citizens were involved in several memorable encounters with Spurs last season, most notably in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when a VAR decision at Etihad Stadium cost the Manchester outfit dearly. Meanwhile, the newly-promoted Canaries played their first home game of the season against a Magpies side managed by Steve Bruce, who spent three seasons as a player at Carrow Road in the 1980s.

