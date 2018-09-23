BBC Match of the day MOTD | Saturday 22 September 2018

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Cardiff City v Manchester City at the Cardiff City Stadium and Liverpool v Southampton at Anfield. The Bluebirds famously defeated the Citizens on this ground during their one and only previous Premier League campaign, with goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Fraizer Campbell completing a memorable 3-2 victory in August 2013. Plus, action from Fulham v Watford, Burnley v Bournemouth, Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, Leicester City v Huddersfield Town, Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Spoiler Alert – Skip few mins to avoid BBC News