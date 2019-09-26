BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 14 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Watford at Anfield and Leicester City v Norwich City at the King Power Stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds held an extremely strong recent record over the Hornets, with their last three meetings on this ground finishing 5-0, 5-0 and 6-1. The home fans will have been hoping for more of the same to maintain their push for a first-ever Premier League title. Plus, action from Burnley v Newcastle United at Turf Moor, Chelsea v Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, Sheffield United v Aston Villa at Bramall Lane and Southampton v West Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium.

