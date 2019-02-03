BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – Sunday 3 February 2019

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Gabby Logan presents highlights and reaction of the day’s two heavyweight Premier League encounters as Manchester City entertain Arsenal and Manchester United visit Leicester. Manchester City hosted Arsenal looking to complete the league double over the Gunners for the second straight season. The 2017-18 champions won 2-0 at the Emirates earlier this campaign in what was Unai Emery’s first Premier League game as Arsenal boss. The day’s other game saw Manchester United travel to Leicester looking to extend their unbeaten run against the Foxes to 10 games in all competitions. There is also a round-up of all the goals from the weekend’s previous games, including Tottenham against Newcastle.