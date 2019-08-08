BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – Sunday 11 August 2019

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Jason Mohammad is joined by Jermaine Jenas and Phil Neville to present action from today’s Premier League fixtures – Manchester United v Chelsea at Old Trafford, Newcastle United v Arsenal at St James’ Park and Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium. Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce were looking to get off to perfect starts in their competitive debuts as Chelsea and Newcastle managers respectively, while Wolves and the Foxes started the season with optimism following top-half finishes last season.