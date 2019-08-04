BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 25 August 2019

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents action from today’s Premier League fixtures, which were Bournemouth v Manchester City at Vitality Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bournemouth were looking for a first-ever win over the Citizens, while Spurs were had won their last four matches against the Magpies. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s top-flight goals. With analysis by Alan Shearer and Peter Crouch.