BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium and Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park. The Gunners had not lost at home to their north London rivals since 2010 and won this fixture 4-2 last season, while Wolves were looking to emulate their 3-1 victory away to the Toffees last term. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals.