BBC Football Focus – 20 September 2025

Football Focus

Join Alex Scott and guests to kick off your weekend of football. We preview the Premier League action, including the Merseyside derby and Arsenal v Man City

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.