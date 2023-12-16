BBC Football Focus – 16 December 2023

Football Focus Manchester City’s key man Rodri talks to Nedum Onuoha and there’s a look at the Liverpool v Manchester Utd rivalry Previous Video Valencia vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 16 December 2023 Next Video Picking EVERY Premier League club’s BEST player… 👀 | Saturday Social Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the day MOTD – 16 December 2023 570 icon Watch LaterAdded 27:21 Picking EVERY Premier League club’s BEST player… 👀 | Saturday Social 138.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Burnley vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 16 December 2023 251 icon Watch LaterAdded 13:52 The 5 players Man Utd MUST SIGN in January! 💰 | Saturday Social 109.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 16 December 2023 355 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 16 December 2023 524