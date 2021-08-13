BBC Football Focus – 14 August 2021
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021
BBC Football Focus
Alex Scott and guests look ahead to this season’s opening round of Premier League fixtures, with clubs finally able to welcome back fans through the turnstiles.