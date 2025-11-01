Home TV Show Football Focus BBC Football Focus – 1 November 2025
Join Alex Scott and guests Nedum Onuoha and Ellen White to kick off your weekend of football. We preview the Premier League action, hear from Bukayo Saka on Arsenal’s title tilt, and chat with Sunderland’s unsung hero Nordi Mukiele. We also have the latest on the changes of manager at Celtic and Juventus, and Fabio Borini gets set for the first round of the FA Cup.

