Bayern Unstoppable! Müller Paves The Way | Greuther Fürth – FC Bayern München 1-3 | All Goals | MD 6

Bayern Unstoppable! Müller Paves The Way | Greuther Fürth – FC Bayern München 1-3 | All Goals | MD 6

Bayern Unstoppable! Müller Paves The Way | Greuther Fürth – FC Bayern München 1-3 | All Goals | MD 6
#SGFFCB | Short Highlights from Matchday 6!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Greuther Fürth and FC Bayern München from Matchday 6 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 0-1 Müller (10’), 0-2 Kimmich (31’), 0-3 Griesbeck (68’, OG), 1-3 Itten (87’)

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

