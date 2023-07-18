Bayern Score 27 Goals! | Rottach Egern vs. FC Bayern München 0-27 | Highlights

Bayern München scores 27 goals in their first pre-season game.

FC Bayern München is preparing for the new season at the Tegernsee – and celebrated a perfect start to the friendly match against ninth-division club Rottach-Egern on Tuesday: the Munich team scored a whopping 27 goals.

Jamal Musiala (3rd, 13th, 36th, 42nd, 44th) and Mathys Tel (22nd, 25th, 28th, 34th, 41st) scored five times, as did substitute Marcel Sabitzer (49th, 64th, 66th, 70th, 72nd). Serge Gnabry (4th, 12th, 43rd), Alphonso Davies (8th), Noussair Mazraoui (27th), Dayot Upamecano (31st) and Leroy Sane (35th). Substitutes Ryan Gravenberch (84th), Kingsley Coman (86th) and Sadio Mane (90th) were also successful.

