Bayern Munich v Lazio Full Madrid – UEFA Champions League | 17 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid Full Madrid – UEFA Champions League | 17 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
147 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Bayern Munich v Lazio Full Madrid – UEFA Champions League | 17 March 2021
Bayern Munich host Lazio at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League round of 16 second leg tie. Bayern carry an emphatic 4-1 lead over from the first leg.