Bayern Munich – Road to Lisbon
FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern – Best Moments All Knockout Matches in the Champions League
It’s getting serious! FC Bayern Munich fight for the UEFA Champions League title in Lisbon. The Quarter Final vs. FC Barcelona kicks off the #MissionLis6on. The movie looks back on how we came here, including strong performances such as the 7-2 against Tottenham Hotspur and the total 7-1 over Chelsea FC. Enjoy the highlights of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller & Co.