Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Bayern Munich – Road to Lisbon
Bayern Munich – Road to Lisbon
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern – Best Moments All Knockout Matches in the Champions League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
13 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Bayern Munich – Road to Lisbon

It’s getting serious! FC Bayern Munich fight for the UEFA Champions League title in Lisbon. The Quarter Final vs. FC Barcelona kicks off the #MissionLis6on. The movie looks back on how we came here, including strong performances such as the 7-2 against Tottenham Hotspur and the total 7-1 over Chelsea FC. Enjoy the highlights of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller & Co.

Previous Video
Willian

Willian: Arsenal sign former Chelsea midfielder on free transfer

Next Video
Robert Lewandowski – Magical Skills & Goals

FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern – Best Moments All Knockout Matches in the Champions League

Related videos

Top