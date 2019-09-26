Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Bayern Munich – All Final Matches in the Champions League
Bayern Munich – All Final Matches in the Champions League

FC Bayern Munich had five special final games in the UEFA Champions League. Enjoy the best moments of all games – including matches against Manchester United, Inter Mailand and Borussia Dortmund.

