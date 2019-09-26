Bayern Munich – All Final Matches in the Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Frank Lampard: Coming Home – LONDON IS BLUE Episode 3
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
10 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Bayern Munich – All Final Matches in the Champions League
FC Bayern Munich had five special final games in the UEFA Champions League. Enjoy the best moments of all games – including matches against Manchester United, Inter Mailand and Borussia Dortmund.