Barella gets his first of the season | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 14 | Serie A 2023/24

The top 5 goals from round 14 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Cyril Ngonge | Udinese-Verona 3-3 | 2-2 (61’)
2. Nicolò Barella | Napoli-Inter 0-3 | 0-2 (61’)
3. Riccardo Sottil | Fiorentina-Salernitana 3-0 | 2-0 (17’)
4. Ruslan Malinovskyi | Genoa-Empoli 1-1 | 1-0 (37’)
5. Charalampos Lykogiannis | Lecce-Bologna 1-1 | 0-1 (68’)

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
