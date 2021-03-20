Barcelona v Manchester City Highlights | Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 1st Leg
What a win in Monza, Italy, for the Barça Women’s team as they defeated Manchester City 3-0 to take an important set towards a place in the semi finals of this season’s Champions League. Goals from Oshoala, Mariona and Jenni Hermoso and a great penalty save from Sandra Paños handed the blaugranes a well deserved victory ahead of the return leg in Manchester on 31 March.