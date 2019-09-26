Barcelona v Bayern Munich Preview – UEFA Champions League | 14 August 2020
Barcelona and Bayern Munich – the only previous winners left in the Champions League – go head to head in Friday’s quarter-final.
Possible line-ups
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suárez, Roberto
Out: Umtiti (knee)
Champions League quarter-final: Barcelona v Bayern
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Out: Pavard (ankle)
Doubtful: Zirkzee (foot)